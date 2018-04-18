Case Keenum knows he can’t control Broncos draft plans

AP

On the same day Case Keenum stepped to the podium to talk about being the new leader of the Broncos, Baker Mayfield was walking the halls on a pre-draft visit with the possibility he might be the next new leader of the Broncos.

And given what Keenum has been through, he’s fine with that.

“Well, it’s not my decision,’’ Keenum told Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s not. It really doesn’t matter what I want. But I know the guys upstairs. And I trust those guys. They’re bringing in exactly who they need to bring in in the draft and then afterwards to try and make this team the best team it can be.

“For me, I always love competition. Nothing’s ever been handed to me. I know whoever comes in here is going to be somebody who can add to our team and make our team better.’’

Keenum went from third option in Minnesota to one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. But their pursuit of Kirk Cousins sent him looking for work, and he found it quickly in Denver.

So the fact they’re interviewing candidates for the fifth overall pick after giving Keenum a two-year, $36 million contract doesn’t faze him, despite all the chatter locally and nationally.

“Honestly, I don’t watch a lot of television,’’ Keenum said. “I know, that’s your job. For me, it’s in here watching film. I couldn’t tell you who’s on the Big Board. For me, my evaluation is when we get in here with the team, when we get in here in the locker room. How do we interact with the guys? How are we in the weight room? How are they on the practice field? How are they in some adverse situations?

“That’s when I do my evaluation and can I trust this guy to be at this depth when I need him on this hot route? That’s my mindset. I’ll let those guys upstairs do their job.’’

The job is clearly Keenum’s, at the moment. But the reality is that if a quarterback comes with the fifth pick, he’ll bring a set of expectations that will could make Keenum a short-timer. Again.