Could another 49ers-Patriots quarterback trade be looming?

Last season, the Patriots and 49ers provided a major surprise with a deal that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England to San Francisco. Six months later, could they possibly get together for another quarterback deal?

As the draft approaches, there’s a sense that the top four quarterbacks have been whittled to a top three, with separation developing between the trio of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen, who many regard as the guy with the highest floor of all 2018 quarterbacks. If Rosen trickles out of the top five and if neither the Dolphins nor the Bills jump up to No. 6 (Colts), No. 7 (Bucs), or No. 8 (Bears) to get him, the 49ers will be sitting there at No. 9.

Given that the Patriots essentially gave Garoppolo to Kyle Shanahan and company for a second-round pick, would Shanahan and the 49ers be reasonable in their demands, if the Patriots offer, say, the 23rd overall pick and the 31st overall pick for the ability to draft Rosen? While other teams may be inclined to squeeze the Pats for one of their two second-round picks as well, the 49ers realize that they got their franchise quarterback from Belichick for what amounts to a steal. This would be an easy way to settle up, allowing the Pats to get their successor to Tom Brady.

All of this assumes, of course, that the Patriots want Rosen. If they do, and if he’s there at No. 9, it makes too much sense for the 49ers and Patriots to do another quarterback-driven deal.

