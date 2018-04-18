Could another 49ers-Patriots quarterback trade be looming?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Getty Images

Last season, the Patriots and 49ers provided a major surprise with a deal that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England to San Francisco. Six months later, could they possibly get together for another quarterback deal?

As the draft approaches, there’s a sense that the top four quarterbacks have been whittled to a top three, with separation developing between the trio of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen, who many regard as the guy with the highest floor of all 2018 quarterbacks. If Rosen trickles out of the top five and if neither the Dolphins nor the Bills jump up to No. 6 (Colts), No. 7 (Bucs), or No. 8 (Bears) to get him, the 49ers will be sitting there at No. 9.

Given that the Patriots essentially gave Garoppolo to Kyle Shanahan and company for a second-round pick, would Shanahan and the 49ers be reasonable in their demands, if the Patriots offer, say, the 23rd overall pick and the 31st overall pick for the ability to draft Rosen? While other teams may be inclined to squeeze the Pats for one of their two second-round picks as well, the 49ers realize that they got their franchise quarterback from Belichick for what amounts to a steal. This would be an easy way to settle up, allowing the Pats to get their successor to Tom Brady.

All of this assumes, of course, that the Patriots want Rosen. If they do, and if he’s there at No. 9, it makes too much sense for the 49ers and Patriots to do another quarterback-driven deal.

Since this topic was inspired by one of the excellent questions posed by the #PFTPMPosse for Wednesday’s afternoon podcast, here’s where I mention that you should listen to the whole thing, and that you can by clicking below.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “Could another 49ers-Patriots quarterback trade be looming?

  4. I dont see Rosen getting past the top 5, I feel like out of all the QBs besides maybe baker, hes the most NFL ready. Allen is very raw, darnold too and turned over alot of balls, lamar is a bit of a wildcard, could he flame out and be a bust? Or, does he turn into another Deshaun Watson? If the pats go with a QB, I think it will be white from wku or Lauletta from Richmond, who honestly should be gettinf more hype

  5. Baker Mayfield is not > Rosen.

    Any front office that has him ahead on their board needs to be cleaned out and start with some of the guys on this chat board.

    #GiveNonNepotismCandidatesAChance

  7. The 49ers aren’t going to lower their demands if the Patriots call simply because Garoppolo was traded for “just a second round pick”. If they’re in a position to trade down it’ll go to the highest bidder.

  8. Am I the only one worried about Darnold getting too bulked up?

    He’s a mobile scrambly, make plays guy.

    Maybe reading too much into it but he looked bulky at the Jones throwing session.

  9. Belichick is not trading two first rounders for a rookie QB.

    He’s not taking one in the first, let alone trading multiple picks for one. They’ll take one in the second or third, but they aren’t moving into the top 10 for a guy that will sit the bench for at least two years.

  10. Um, no, you don’t help your team by doing favors to another team and not maximizing your own returns. Can you name a single instance where this has happened before (intentionalIy, and don’t cite Garoppolo as example because the Pats weren’t looking to the 49ers a favor, they were seeking to accomplish their own objectives, whether or not you agree with those objectives).

  12. As a niner guy this makes sense. We can get a top WR, CB or a LB at picks 23 and 31. Plenty of talent at bottom of round 1.
    I wouldn’t go after a 2nd in the 2018 draft but maybe ask for 2 1’s this year and a 3rd next year.
    This is value for pick 9 but definitely repaying the gift we received when we gave a 2nd for Garoppolo.
    Karma.

  13. Z SPORTS NETWORK says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:39 pm
    Baker Mayfield is not > Rosen.

    Any front office that has him ahead on their board needs to be cleaned out and start with some of the guys on this chat board.

    #GiveNonNepotismCandidatesAChance

    ———————
    Check out some of the front offices that are in this running.

  14. .
    It’s apparent that the Patriots did Garopollo, his agent Don Yee, and the 49ers a great favor by moving Jimmy G when they did. If Rosen fell to #9 and the Patriots were interested, then a deal makes sense for both teams. The Patriots get the QB they want and the 49ers get 2 highly ranked players instead of 1. And let’s not forget that San Francisco could use more bodies.
    .

  15. The cheaters HAD a guy who was groomed for 4 years and ready to take control, and they gave him away for peanuts. Why? Who knows, but it was a titanic error that will cost them for a decade.
    Now, they beg for pity from the Niners..
    Downright hilarious..

  17. No QB is worthy of a fight to move up this year. They need to keep their two first and double their chances of finding a player.

  18. BB has his eye on a guy that will fall to the 6th round and BB will pick him up. In 15 years guys like Bill Polian will claim he had this guy slotted as a 1st round pick

  19. Look I wish Jimmy the best, and if timing was different contractually I love them to still be on the patriots, but he played in seven games over four years. Let’s not anoint him the next Joe Montana just yet. I remember a certain Dak Prescott becoming the next Troy Aikman after one season and now it’s back to the drawing board after a bad second year.

    Let’s just see how Jimmy does this year and who the patriots get with that second round pick and decide in a year or two how it worked out. Oh never mind that would make too much sense

  20. Josh Rosen makes a ton of sense in that both the franchise and player are completely unlikable.

  21. Maybe we should wait until Garoppolo pays a full season as a starter before he is crowned as the next Joe Montana.

  24. So let me get this straight. They HAD a quarterback that they groomed for years. Then they traded him away. And now they’re gonna give up 2 first rounders for an unproven rookie?

  25. This article makes absolutely zero sense. 1) It’s too early to tell if the Niners got a steal on G or not… wayyyyy too early to tell. 2) If he ends up sucking (or even if he’s amazing and would have ended up sucking) — the Pats would never have given anything “back” in return for fleecing the Niners. 3) Business is business. You don’t stay ahead in this league by “doing favors” when it comes to draft capital.

  26. This would be so perfect. All of the teams at the top that desperately need quarterbacks pass on Rosen for dumb reasons that have nothing to do with football and the Patriots wind up scooping him up.

    There’s a reason certain teams seem to find themselves at the top of the draft year after year

  27. “This would be an easy way to settle up”…What am I reading? Lynch should be fired if he takes anything less than the best offer. Plus Bills have more draft ammo and a trade happy GM.

    Feeling bad for the Patriots because they got robbed on a trade…nope!

    Did the Pats even get robbed or is hindsight 20/20? Got the #43 pick which at the time was looking like the #33 pick – 49ers hadnt won a game at the time.

  28. george1859 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:52 pm
    The cheaters HAD a guy who was groomed for 4 years and ready to take control, and they gave him away for peanuts. Why? Who knows, but it was a titanic error that will cost them for a decade.
    Now, they beg for pity from the Niners..
    Downright hilarious..

    ——–

    You realize that this article is pure speculation and that there is no evidence whatsoever that the patriots have even spoken to the 49ers or asked for any thing from them right?

  32. Pats won’t wait till pick 9, Rosen won’t be there. Maybe they’ll try and trade Gronk to 49ers for the #9 pick. That will give them 3 1st rd picks in this years draft and enough ammo to trade up high enough to get their QB in the top 5

  34. Rosen & Darnold are Top 2.
    Allen is trash and I think on the field Jackson will be as competent (or incompetent) as Mayfield in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!