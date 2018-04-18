Courtland Sutton gets in visit with Cowboys

Getty Images

Wednesday is the last day that teams can host draft prospects on visits to their facilities and the Cowboys are spending part of it with a player who they’ve shown interest in over the course of the pre-draft process.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton met with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Jason Garrett and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal were at the school’s Pro Day last month to watch Sutton work out.

The Cowboys were linked to receivers before releasing Dez Bryant last week and the veteran’s departure has only increased the need for help at the position. Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams currently top the group of wideouts in Dallas.

Sutton caught 68 passes for 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns for SMU in 2017 and also went over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2016 season. He joins Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and Maryland’s D.J. Moore at or near the top of most lists of the top receiving prospects in this year’s draft.