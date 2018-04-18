Danny Amendola, Frank Gore won’t jump right into leadership roles

Getty Images

When the Dolphins signed wide receiver Danny Amendola and running back Frank Gore as free agents this summer there was a lot made of the team’s attempt to change their locker room culture by signing two veteran leaders.

Amendola and Gore had to wait until this week to work with the teammates that they were pegged to lead, but both players said it is going to take some time for them to move into that role. Gore said he’ll feel like he has the right to speak up in the locker room “once I start making plays here and playing good ball,” but will be “standing in the back” and quietly doing his work until that happens.

Amendola has similar thoughts about his immediate plans with the team.

“When the time comes for me to lead, then I’ll lead,” Amendola said, via the Miami Herald. “Right now I’m trying to flow and trying to get the playbook and trying to learn and adapt to this organization and this facility, the way things are going. It’s my second day in the building so everything will work itself out.”

The Dolphins will be counting on the two vets on the field as well as off of it and their leadership won’t be of much value if they can’t produce between the lines. That will make the time left in the offseason program significant on multiple fronts.