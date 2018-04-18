Derwin James leans on “big brother” Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Former Florida State defensive back Derwin James enters the draft in eight days. As he prepares, he has gotten plenty of advice from another former Florida State defensive back: Jalen Ramsey.

“That’s like my brother,” James told PFT Live regarding Ramsey. “I talk to him every other day. He’s been helping me through this whole process. Ever since my freshman year he’s been helping me get through college and helping me during this stage. I got a lot of respect for him. He’s got a lot of respect for me. He’s like a big brother to me.”

Ramsey’s biggest advice to James has been simple and clear.

“He’s said just enjoy it all because once you get to the next level it’s a business,” James said. “He said take it all in soak it all in all your business and just really enjoy meeting the different people. Take what everybody has different advice for you so just take it in. Soak it in like a sponge.”

For that reason, James isn’t looking forward to the process being over.

“I’m actually enjoying it,” he said. “I’m really enjoying it. Like I said, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I worked my butt off to get here. I’m really enjoying it but I really wanna play football. I wish it was tomorrow when we start playing. I’m ready to get back on the field. Whatever team does draft me I’m ready to help contribute to the team right away.”

James was coy about the teams that have shown interest, saying only that he’s “been to a couple spots in the top ten . . . top fifteen visits.”

As he waits for what he calls the “surprise” of finding out who draft him, James has been exploring the various alternatives. James said he has put himself in each uniform in the Madden game in order to see how he’d look in those logos and colors.

“I do that,” James said. “I ain’t gonna lie. I’ve been doing that since a kid. I’ve probably got all 32 teams by now. I’ve been doing that since a kid playing special teams, playing safety, playing corner. One day, I made myself a receiver. I’ve been doing that a long time man. A lot of years.”

So which uniform does he look best in?

“I look best in all of them,” James said. “I look good in all of them to me.”

He’ll eventually be wearing one of them, and the team that drafts him will end up with a versatile player who can hit, tackle, cover, blitz, everything.