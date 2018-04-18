Deshaun Watson: I won’t come back hesitant

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins set a high bar for what he and quarterback Deshaun Watson can do during the 2018 season and there’s no shortage of people who agree that the duo will be a potent one for Houston.

Those who have a less rosy outlook may be concerned that Watson won’t be able to recapture the form he had before tearing his ACL last year. Watson threw 19 touchdowns and ran for two others in seven games that quickly vaulted him to the top of the list of the most exciting offensive players in the league.

It’s the second time Watson has had to recover from a torn ACL, which seems to have helped him stay confident that he’ll be back to his old tricks soon enough.

“My game’s not changing,” Watson said, via ESPN.com. “Whatever you [saw] last year is going to be the same, if not better. I’ve dealt with adversity before, had injuries before. I didn’t let that slow me down. It just changed my attitude about the game. A lot of people would think that I’d come back hesitant, but I’m going to make sure I come back more forceful and with a stronger and more intense attitude.”

The Texans are reworking their offense to cater to Watson’s strengths, which shows they share his belief that the injury will not factor into how Watson plays during the 2018 season. If that bet is correct, the Texans offense should pose plenty of problems for their opponents.