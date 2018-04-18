Does Tom Brady want a new contract?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently said that, if quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract becomes an issue, the team will deal with it. They soon may have to deal with it.

Although the extent to which Brady wants a new deal remains be vague at this point, and possibly a point of variance between what was said on NFL Network and what was written about it on NFL.com, the reality is that Brady is grossly underpaid. At $14 million in salary for 2018 and 2019, Brady currently makes $4 million per year less than Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. Setting aside the rookie quarterbacks who have yet to get a second contract, Brady makes less than every starting quarterback not named AJ McCarron.

So does he want a new contract? The truth may be that he thinks he shouldn’t have to want one. It arguably should be obvious at this point that the greatest quarterback in NFL history — arguably the greatest player of all time at any position — needs an adjustment to his deal.

Despite the low salaries this year and next year (he also has per-game roster bonuses of $1 million each year), Brady’s current deal averages $20.5 million per year, and that’s still well behind the current market maximum of $28 million, paid to a guy who has never won a playoff game.

Brady definitely doesn’t need the money, given the millions he has made on and off the field and the millions more his wife has earned as a model. But at a time when Brady may be wondering whether his accomplishments and efforts have been fully appreciated (especially by his head coach), giving him a raise would go a long way toward confirming that the Patriots continue to feel the same way about Brady that they always have.

13 responses to "Does Tom Brady want a new contract?"

  4. Why does PFT always assume every player cares more about getting every penny they can instead of winning championships? Brady has taken contracts far below market value so the team can afford to put a great team around him. That’s an overlooked part of why the Pats have been so good for so long, they can afford quality players at other positions because they don’t have to spend so much on their QB.

    I wish Rodgers would do the same for my Packers, but he doesn’t care about winning as much as Brady does. Like it or not, that’s the truth.

  6. Brady has been taking team friendly deals his entire career, even before marrying a supermodel. The thanks he gets is Bill Belichick sticking it to him in the end. Brady was constantly giving through the years and Belichick was constantly taking and then Belichick put the screws to Brady (along with Malcolm Butler and Gronkowski and that list keeps growing). Some Patriots fans root for the coach. Some of us actually root for the man who actually plays the game.

  9. No one has overlooked the fact that Brady has accepted being paid below his market value. I don’t think anyone would blame Brady if, near the end of his career, and still playing at a high level, he finally demanded to be paid what he feels he is worth. Even if it was only for 1 season.

  10. Bandwagon nation can spin it anyway they want but the honeymoon in New England is over. Organization is now as dysfunctional as anyone else

  12. The big change in feeling toward The Patriot Way, such as just looking for a ring and leaving some money on the table or home team discounts, I believe,is Belichick sitting Butler in the Super Bowl. I think a lot of players thought BB was being petty over putting the best players on the field. Brady might be thinking :why take a discount, or show up for voluntaries if BB is not use the money wisely. You don’t play a guy 98% all year, then sit him in the SB for a John Bademousie. Trying to show everyone how smart you are and losing can do irreputable harm. Why sacrifice so much only to let the coach and his ego trash everything?

  13. Belichick isn’t about to give Brady or Gronk or anyone else special treatment. His entire coaching philosophy has been about team over individual. In his world, there is no such thing as a ‘planet player’. He certainly has made special allowances for certain players over the years when warranted, but for an issue like Alex Guerrero – which involves his staff as well as a divide among a number of players, not just Brady and Gronk – he’s holding firm in doing what he feels is best for the team (rightly or wrongly). As he’s always done.

