Does Tom Brady want a new contract?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently said that, if quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract becomes an issue, the team will deal with it. They soon may have to deal with it.

Although the extent to which Brady wants a new deal remains be vague at this point, and possibly a point of variance between what was said on NFL Network and what was written about it on NFL.com, the reality is that Brady is grossly underpaid. At $14 million in salary for 2018 and 2019, Brady currently makes $4 million per year less than Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. Setting aside the rookie quarterbacks who have yet to get a second contract, Brady makes less than every starting quarterback not named AJ McCarron.

So does he want a new contract? The truth may be that he thinks he shouldn’t have to want one. It arguably should be obvious at this point that the greatest quarterback in NFL history — arguably the greatest player of all time at any position — needs an adjustment to his deal.

Despite the low salaries this year and next year (he also has per-game roster bonuses of $1 million each year), Brady’s current deal averages $20.5 million per year, and that’s still well behind the current market maximum of $28 million, paid to a guy who has never won a playoff game.

Brady definitely doesn’t need the money, given the millions he has made on and off the field and the millions more his wife has earned as a model. But at a time when Brady may be wondering whether his accomplishments and efforts have been fully appreciated (especially by his head coach), giving him a raise would go a long way toward confirming that the Patriots continue to feel the same way about Brady that they always have.