Dolphins think they could make a move up for a QB, if they choose

Getty Images

The Dolphins still profess confidence in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but have been open about looking at the top prospects in this year’s draft.

And if they need to move up to get one, they think they have the ability to do so.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said they had the ammunition to move into the top six if they choose to.

“I think there is,” Grier replied if they had the ability to move up from their 11th pick. “I think you can always make a deal to move up. It all depends on how much you want to give up. You see some deals with some teams, we may think that they gave up a lot to get up there.

“And then other times, you’re like, ‘Wow, they didn’t give up enough.’ If teams want to move up or down, depending on what they want to do, . . . We had a situation here in the past where we made a trade in the first round and really didn’t give up a ton for a player. At the end of the day, I think you can move up and down fairly easily. But you also still need someone to want that player or move out of that spot.”

He might not want to bring up moving to third in 2013 to take Dion Jordan, because chances are a lot of people have forgotten that one. But there has been persistent chatter linking the Dolphins with a number of this year’s top passers, and uncertainty about Tannehill’s knee make it reasonable to look to the future.