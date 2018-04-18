Family of Aaron Feis, Parkland students to announce some Dolphins picks

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a connection with the community at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida following February’s shooting at the school that killed 17 students and staff and that connection will continue at next week’s NFL Draft.

Eighteen seniors from the school and family members of Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and former Douglas football player who was killed in the shooting, will announce the Dolphins’ picks on the draft’s final day.

The Dolphins donated $100,000 to the community following the shooting and held a clinic at the school in March. Members of the Dolphins coaching staff also donated $17,500 to Feis’ family and Dolphins players visited with survivors of the shooting in the hospital.

All of the picks will be announced at the Dolphins’ practice facility in Davie, Florida and will fall in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.