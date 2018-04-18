Gronk the NFL player to buy a stake in Gronk the horse

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Gronk, a racehorse bound for the Kentucky Derby, will soon be partially owned by Gronk, an NFL player who was in the Super Bowl two months ago.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will acquire a minority stake in Gronkowski, the 3-year-old colt who will run in the Derby on May 5, according to the Wall Street Journal.

I’ve never dealt with horses,” Gronkowski the human said. “Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse.”

Told that he weighs 150 pounds more than the jockey who will ride Gronkowski the horse in the Kentucky Derby, Gronkowski the human said that’s OK.

“That’s what I want to know,” he said. “I’m not trying to ride it for a full speed ride. I just want to get the feel of what it’s like to be on top of one. Maybe I’ll go for a full speed ride once I get comfortable.”

Gronkowski the horse has won all three of his races this year.

16 responses to “Gronk the NFL player to buy a stake in Gronk the horse

  6. Does he know that he doesn’t have to buy a racehorse just to feel what it’s like to ride one?

  8. Gronk the human will never sit on Gronk the horse. Just making that statement tells me he doesn’t know what he just invested in and is a bigger meathead than I first thought. Does he think if he invested in NASCAR they would let him whip around the track a couple of times?

  10. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    —————

    Gronk doesn’t take himself seriously. We shouldn’t either.

  11. Did he get this money from bubblegum machines? ….According to Pats fans, whom seem to enamored with the fact he has never spent a paycheck, all endorsements…

  12. 700levelvet says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm
    ———————
    He makes a killing in endorsements. Companies pay big for his name and/or appearance because people always give it attention. For an example note that you just did.

  13. 700levelvet says:

    April 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    That’s correct. And we got that tidbit straight from the horse’s mouth.

