Gronk the NFL player to buy a stake in Gronk the horse

Gronk, a racehorse bound for the Kentucky Derby, will soon be partially owned by Gronk, an NFL player who was in the Super Bowl two months ago.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will acquire a minority stake in Gronkowski, the 3-year-old colt who will run in the Derby on May 5, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I’ve never dealt with horses,” Gronkowski the human said. “Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse.”

Told that he weighs 150 pounds more than the jockey who will ride Gronkowski the horse in the Kentucky Derby, Gronkowski the human said that’s OK.

“That’s what I want to know,” he said. “I’m not trying to ride it for a full speed ride. I just want to get the feel of what it’s like to be on top of one. Maybe I’ll go for a full speed ride once I get comfortable.”

Gronkowski the horse has won all three of his races this year.