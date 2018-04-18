Larry Fitzgerald is ready to put in the work, again

Getty Images

No Cardinals player has done more in his career than Larry Fitzgerald.

But Fitzgerald was ready to do more this offseason, because he knows what’s expected of all of them in another year of change in Arizona.

The future Hall-of-Famer said he prepared himself for the physical and mental demands of playing his 15th NFL season with another new coach and another new quarterback and another offseason program.

“Football is different than any other sport,” Fitzgerald said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “When you make a decision to come back, you have to be fully engaged in the task at hand. I know what’s expected of me. I know what’s required, so I’m ready to go.”

Fitzgerald turns 35 this summer, and that’s not the only big number on his football card. He’s third in league history in receptions (1,234) and receiving yards (15,545) and could move to second on both lists this year.

It’s also the fourth new offense he’s learning, and Sam Bradford should be the 15th different quarterback to throw him a touchdown if things go well. That requires work in the offseason.

“I like the fact that everybody, no matter who you are and what you’ve done, you’ve got to go out there and learn a position,” he said. “You’ve got earn the trust of a coach to believe in you, to have you on his team. . . .

“The moment you start smelling the roses and thinking, ‘I’ve done this and I’ve done that,’ that’s when the train goes off the tracks. I’ve always been that way. I never take it for granted. I know how it is with new coaches. They want to come in and establish a certain thing and you’ve got to get on board.”

And that means putting in extra work when you get to a certain age, and Fitzgerald is ready to do it.