Last-minute private workouts can still happen, but should they?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
After Wednesday, pre-draft visits to team facilities can’t happen. Pre-draft private workouts can, and will, continue after today.

According to the league office, the window for traveling to work out a player doesn’t close until next Wednesday, April 25. Through that day — one day before the draft starts — a player can be interviewed and worked out by the team on the player’s collegiate turf. (Workouts are never permitted at a team’s facility, with the exception of the one day during the process when prospects with local college/high school ties visit the team.)

This means that, over the next week, plenty of secret workouts and meetings can and will occur. Some of them will be leaked, deliberately by a given team. Others will be leaked by the player, to the team’s likely chagrin.

Of course, the fact that private workouts are permitted to happen through Wednesday of next week doesn’t mean that they should. As one experience agent observed on Wednesday, “You’d have to be out of your mind to let a top player work out over the next seven days as most of these players have been traveling around the country since Easter and haven’t been working out. The risk of injury isn’t worth it.”

Ultimately, the players and their agents have to decide how to balance the risk of injury during an eleventh-hour private workout against the potential reward of enhanced draft stock. There’s definitely something to be said for not assuming the risk of an injury that would cause a player’s draft stock to crater, so close to the draft itself.

