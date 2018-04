Getty Images

The Lions announced they have signed cornerback Raysean Pringle.

Pringle, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent from Southern Utah last May. Green Bay waived him out of the preseason.

He spent a month on the Jaguars’ practice squad before finishing out the season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Pringle played receiver and running back at Southern Utah. He rushed for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns on 228 carries and caught 36 passes for 329 yards.