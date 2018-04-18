Making sense of the new Tom Brady report

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
Tom Brady isn’t committed to playing in 2018. Unless he is.

That’s the quick summary of the new report from ESPN, an obvious effort to advance a story that emerged on Monday when Brady didn’t report for the start of the offseason program — and more significantly when Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested that Brady is leading an “open revolt” against coach Bill Belichick and the Patriot Way.

Here’s the story, as advanced by ESPN: Brady hasn’t said with certainty that he’ll play in 2018, but people who know him expect him to play.

Does that really count as news at this point? If ESPN wants to speculate by connecting dots, then just speculate by connecting dots. Don’t twist something that isn’t news into something that is supposed to feel like actual news when it’s really not news.

For example, after talking to Curran on Monday’s PFT PM podcast, I became slightly more convinced that a small possibility exists that Brady will pull a Barry Sanders and retire abruptly at some point between now and training camp. I still think there’s a very small chance it happens, and I didn’t feel compelled to get someone to tell me under the cloak of anonymity, “You know, now that you mention it, Brady has never said, ‘I’m absolutely, positively playing in 2018.'”

When has he ever said that? At one point in his career, Brady consistently said he plans to play 10 more years. At some point, it became a vow to play until he’s 45. He’s never been a year-to-year guy. While it’s possible that he’s now shifting into year-to-year mode, it seems like a stretch to suggest that the absence of a clear statement that he’ll play in 2018 means anything — especially when people who know him say they expect him to play in 2018.

The non-story story prompted Jimmy Traina of SI.com to make this observation: “Here’s why athletes hate the media. ESPN blasts out a story saying Tom Brady hasn’t committed to playing in 2018. Story quotes two ‘sources.’ Both say Brady will play. Not one quote in the story says he may not play.”

The truth here seems to be that ESPN wanted to plant a flag regarding the possibility of a retirement, in the event that Brady does the unlikely and walks away. This way, ESPN can claim it was at the forefront of the reporting on the issue, even if for now ESPN really isn’t reporting anything.

18 responses to “Making sense of the new Tom Brady report

  3. This is the end, beautiful friend
    This is the end, my only friend, the end
    Of our elaborate plans, the end
    Of everything that stands, the end
    No safety or surprise, the end
    I’ll never look into your eyes, again

  5. Can anyone explain why Kraft and Belichick aren’t worried at all about anything at the moment and appear to be the most serene and happy they have ever been?

    Can anyone explain why Gronk has been working out that the Stadium if he’s so mad?

    It seems like Kraft knows what’s going on with Gronk and with Brady and they are all tweaking the media for fun.

    I mean, with this news out there, who is talking about the soon to be former champion Eagles for example? All eyes are on the Patriots again, exactly where Kraft wants them.

  7. The Patriots should’ve traded Brady and kept Jimmy G. Sure the fans would be upset but the diva Brady is openly tearing apart any team cohesion the Patriots have! He is 41 years old in 2018! What a short sided and ridiculous way to behave for his age and the Pats have no one to blame but themselves. I personally think Belichick wanted to keep Jimmy G and cut Brady loose but was overruled by Kraft. Brady knows what Belichick tried to do and is still furious about it. And, this feud will not end until either Brady or Belichick leaves.

  9. That’s easy: Adam Schefter had no real scoops so he decided to manufacture one. Take this exact scenario and plug it into your workplace and see how ridiculous it is. Co-worker Tom is taking his vacation. You purposefully avoid contacting Tom directly but ask some random person if they’ve heard anything. Then you breathlessly run into the office the next morning crying “Tom hasn’t actually said he’s coming back!!!!”

  10. BSPN is the proverbial drowning man, only they don’t even have the dignity to do it in more than 2 inches of water.

  13. Since when do the Patriots expect/require a verbal commitment from their QB that he is playing??
    This is media driven nonsense.

  14. So incredibly disappointed in Kraft for allowing this nonsense. I’ve said here and elsewhere from the beginning, that trading Garoppolo would be a mistake. You can’t let arguably the greatest coach/GM in the history of the league run your franchise for 2 decades and then suddenly expect good things to happen when the owner starts to dictate personnel decisions.

  17. When your team’s starting LT is LaAdrian Waddle and you’re a 40-year old QB with 5 Super Bowl rings, a beautiful wife and loads of money, why would you even consider playing another year?

