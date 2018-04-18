Malcolm Jenkins thinks authorities “trying to make an example” of Michael Bennett

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been one of the league’s most active players when it comes to working for criminal justice reform.

And he has a sense that one of his new teammates might have been singled out by the legal community as well.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Jenkins suggested that something seems unusual about defensive end Michael Bennett being indicted on charges of pushing an injuring a disabled security guard at the Super Bowl 14 months ago.

“From the outside looking in, not necessarily knowing all the details, but just kind of using common sense, it seems like they’re trying to make an example out of him,” Jenkins said. “But hopefully, those things will work out in his favor. He’s a guy that, I was excited when we [traded for him]. Still looking forward to him being a part of this team, being part of this community, because I think he’s somebody that cares. Somebody that works hard, obviously, he’s a great athlete, but a great human being as well.”

The Eagles were acquiring him in a traded with the Seahawks just as the charges were filed. Bennett’s lawyer has called the claims “ludicrous,” and said he will plead not guilty.

Bennett has also just written a book called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”