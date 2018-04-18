Malcolm Jenkins thinks authorities “trying to make an example” of Michael Bennett

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been one of the league’s most active players when it comes to working for criminal justice reform.

And he has a sense that one of his new teammates might have been singled out by the legal community as well.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Jenkins suggested that something seems unusual about defensive end Michael Bennett being indicted on charges of pushing an injuring a disabled security guard at the Super Bowl 14 months ago.

“From the outside looking in, not necessarily knowing all the details, but just kind of using common sense, it seems like they’re trying to make an example out of him,” Jenkins said. “But hopefully, those things will work out in his favor. He’s a guy that, I was excited when we [traded for him]. Still looking forward to him being a part of this team, being part of this community, because I think he’s somebody that cares. Somebody that works hard, obviously, he’s a great athlete, but a great human being as well.”

The Eagles were acquiring him in a traded with the Seahawks just as the charges were filed. Bennett’s lawyer has called the claims “ludicrous,” and said he will plead not guilty.

Bennett has also just written a book called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”

19 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins thinks authorities “trying to make an example” of Michael Bennett

  1. Not knowing all the details, I’m going to make some allegations based purely on speculation and frame them in a racial matter.

    That right there is all you need to know why we have problems in this country.

  4. Pretty sure Bennett tried to use the same excuse regarding his Las Vegas incident. Wasn’t true then, probably isn’t true now.

  5. As usual, the athletes are pinning the blame on other people. It would be nice if one of these athletes came out and SPOKE THE TRUTH and said Michael Bennett has nobody to blame but himself. Who was the one who was in a restricted area = Michael Bennett…….who was the one who went through security and broke through the door = Michael Bennett…….who was the one who broke multiple laws = Michael Bennett………but yet the pro athletes are blaming the system and the cops for his misbehavior

    *************
    If all this happened why wait 14 months ? Bennett played IN Houston last year on the hawks….hmmmmm

  13. I feel like we don’t need a justice system anymore. Everyone these days assumes them and their iPhone is a federal judge. Pure speculation and the racist card is getting old.

  14. Bennett may be a handful but I still don’t buy the timing and execution of the case by law enforcement and I’m a guy who cancelled his Ticket after Jerry Jones wasn’t permitted to honor fallen police. If I were on a jury you would have to give me hard evidence of his guilt. Everything is filmed these days. There must have been a security camera.

  15. Why should anyone take Malcolm Jenkins serious after he gave his Super Bowl tickets to a recently released convicted murderer and claimed he was oppressed. He feels sorry for the guy rotting in jail but could care less about the family of the guy whose life he took. That’s all you need to know about Malcolm Jenkins. It’s hard to take him seriously when he does stuff like that.

  16. Bennett has also just written a book called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”

    I can think of a few….like play the race card whenever you need a convenient excuse. Another one is diving at a player’s knees trying to end his career–but it was OK because he was white.

    Look, I don’t care about what color a person is or where he comes from or any of that. I make my decisions about people based on the kind of person he is. If you’re a dirtbag it doesn’t matter where you’re from…you’re a dirtbag. Don’t play the race card as an excuse. It only serves to make people skeptical when there’s a real case of racism. Running from the police then claiming you were profiled is pathetic. But what else would you expect from Bennett, and now Jenkins.

  18. It is definitely a possibility that the authorities are trying to make an example. However, the question is, what example are they trying to make?

    Personally, I think the example is that athletes especially those that are repeat offenders won’t get special treatment. It could also be that they are trying to set the example that if you want to protest fine, but don’t expect any favors or special treatment when you break the law.

  19. Maybe Jenkins would have a different perspective if the lady injured by Bennett was his mother, sister, or daughter.

    Apathy for the victim and empathy for the perp= disgusting!

