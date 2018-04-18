Mike Pouncey miffed by Dolphins release: “It just didn’t sit well with me”

Getty Images

New Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey isn’t particularly thrilled with the way he was unceremoniously discarded by the Miami Dolphins last month.

Pouncey spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins before being released as free agency began in March. Pouncey understands the business aspect of the NFL and isn’t upset with the idea of being released on its own, but it was the manner in which it happened that left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I understand it happens,” Pouncey said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. “It was just the way it happened. I was there for seven years, and for them to not bring me in, sit me down and let me know what was going on, especially the fact that me and my brother (Maurkice) worked out there every single day this offseason, sat down and met with the coaches every single day — it just didn’t sit well with me. Guys come in and get cut all the time, but I was there for seven years. They could have at least brought me in, instead of texting my agent and ignoring my phone calls and texts all day.”

Pouncey said the experience will provide some added motivation for him as he joins the Chargers and seeks a playoff appearance for the first time in his career.

“I’m a guy that doesn’t need much fuel to add to the fire, but when you do stuff like that and add fuel to the fire, it just makes you want to prove everybody wrong. So I’m excited for it,” Pouncey said.

Pouncey started all 93 games he appeared in during his seven years in Miami. He also played in all 16 games last year after missing at least two games in each of the previous four seasons.