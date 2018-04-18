Monty Grow gets nearly 22-year prison sentence

Getty Images

Former NFL player Monty Grow was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison and ordered to pay about $18 million in restitution for a health care fraud scheme, the Associated Press reports.

The conspiracy fraudulently bilked the federal government out of about $20 million from a program providing health care for military members, veterans and their families.

Grow, 46, was convicted earlier this year.

Shane Matthews earlier pleaded guilty to one count of causing a drug to be misbranded and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Grow played two NFL seasons as a defensive back with the Jaguars and Chiefs, while Matthews played quarterback for Chicago, Carolina, Washington, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami.

Matthews and Grow were teammates at Florida in the early 1990s.