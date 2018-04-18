NBA tanking leading to tension between owners and coaches

Getty Images

If tanking is happening in the NFL, it rarely gets discussed. It’s definitely happening in the NBA, and it gets discussed plenty.

Beyond the misadventures of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who continues to talk about tanking and who recently was fined $600,000 for doing so, other NBA owners aren’t going public with their preferences. Privately, however, NBA owners realize the value of losing now to win later, via enhanced draft placement.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently addressed the dynamic on his podcast, and his comments were eye-opening.

“There were teams literally signing G League players, intentionally bringing up guys they knew could not play in the NBA because they were determined to lose games,” Wojnarowski said, via TheBigLead.com. “I never heard more talk from front office executives — frustration with coaches who were winning games they didn’t want them to win. And owners, I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating, his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road and going, ‘What are you doing?'”

It’s unclear who the owner and coach may be, and since I don’t follow the NBA I don’t really care who they are. For our purposes, the point is this: Tanking is real, and tanking is effective.

Tanking happens in the NBA even with a draft lottery. In the NFL, where the determining factor for draft order remains only wins and losses in the prior season, it’s a lot easier to tank and, in turn, even more tempting.

Again, tanking doesn’t consist of players or coaches deliberately trying to lose, although coaches have to be sufficiently secure in their futures to willingly go along with a plan hatched by others in the organization. The tanking comes from the front office/ownership suite, which realizes the value of making a non-playoff year as bad as it can possibly be, in the hopes of making the future as bright as possible. And it comes in the form of ownership directing the coaching staff to, for example, bench an aging franchise quarterback during a lost season for a younger understudy who isn’t in the same stratosphere as the veteran.

Which is precisely what the Giants tried to do last year. And which prompted an angry reaction from Giants co-owner John Mara regarding the possibility of tanking.

NFL owners get it. When tanking happens, there can be no evidence of tanking. Because acknowledging tanking means acknowledging that the “integrity of the game” can’t ever be fully protected or ensured, as long as the draft order is premised not on success but on failure.