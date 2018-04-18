NBA tanking leading to tension between owners and coaches

If tanking is happening in the NFL, it rarely gets discussed. It’s definitely happening in the NBA, and it gets discussed plenty.

Beyond the misadventures of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who continues to talk about tanking and who recently was fined $600,000 for doing so, other NBA owners aren’t going public with their preferences. Privately, however, NBA owners realize the value of losing now to win later, via enhanced draft placement.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently addressed the dynamic on his podcast, and his comments were eye-opening.

“There were teams literally signing G League players, intentionally bringing up guys they knew could not play in the NBA because they were determined to lose games,” Wojnarowski said, via TheBigLead.com. “I never heard more talk from front office executives — frustration with coaches who were winning games they didn’t want them to win. And owners, I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating, his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road and going, ‘What are you doing?'”

It’s unclear who the owner and coach may be, and since I don’t follow the NBA I don’t really care who they are. For our purposes, the point is this: Tanking is real, and tanking is effective.

Tanking happens in the NBA even with a draft lottery. In the NFL, where the determining factor for draft order remains only wins and losses in the prior season, it’s a lot easier to tank and, in turn, even more tempting.

Again, tanking doesn’t consist of players or coaches deliberately trying to lose, although coaches have to be sufficiently secure in their futures to willingly go along with a plan hatched by others in the organization. The tanking comes from the front office/ownership suite, which realizes the value of making a non-playoff year as bad as it can possibly be, in the hopes of making the future as bright as possible. And it comes in the form of ownership directing the coaching staff to, for example, bench an aging franchise quarterback during a lost season for a younger understudy who isn’t in the same stratosphere as the veteran.

Which is precisely what the Giants tried to do last year. And which prompted an angry reaction from Giants co-owner John Mara regarding the possibility of tanking.

NFL owners get it. When tanking happens, there can be no evidence of tanking. Because acknowledging tanking means acknowledging that the “integrity of the game” can’t ever be fully protected or ensured, as long as the draft order is premised not on success but on failure.

  1. In the NBA you literally have to tank to get star players, the same isn’t true for the NFL. Sure you may occasionally see someone like the Colts tank for a QB like Andrew Luck, but in the NBA system it is very difficult to find star players when you are picking outside the top 5 picks. The NBA need to trash the lottery and change the way they award picks. There are a number of ways but they want to keep the lotto because the lotto can be fixed for a troubled market team that financially needs a boost (See Penguins/Crosby or Chicago/Kane in the NHL who magically won the lottery when both were in deep trouble financially.

  3. “Tanking is real, and tanking is effective.”

    You’ve convinced us of the former but there’s no evidence of the latter. Was “Suck for Luck” effective? Sure, the Colts have banners hanging but they’re participation banners. Show evidence that a team tanked and that led to a championship within a few years. Just one. It isn’t effective; it’s reactionary and dumb.

  4. The key statement is this; “NBA owners realize the value of losing now to win later, via enhanced draft placement.” In the NFL, there is much less value in enhanced draft position. In the NBA, a one player difference equals a 20% turnover in the starting lineup, in the NFL 1 out of 22 means much less. Also creating an atmosphere where it is ok to lose is more likely to prevent winning later. Tanking in the NFL is extremely rare because it is a failed strategy.

  5. Tanking does work. The Spurs had a pretty good team with David Robinson and he got hurt early one year. They tanked the rest of that year and ended up with Tim Duncan. The rest is history.

  6. “integrity of the game”… that’s rich.

    This is a business, nothing more, nothing less. Success is measured in cash – not Lombardi trophy’s. Winning generally helps the cash flow, but it is not the end-all goal. Companies often lose money on sales/promotion, etc to posture themselves to make more money in the long haul… Integrity is an adjective that is out of place when discussing the business of professional sports.

  7. The NBA, NHL, and MLB all should go to unweighted even chance lotteries for the non-playoff teams. It won’t entirely eliminate tanking, but it’ll greatly reduce the incentive.

