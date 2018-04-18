NFL hit with age discrimination lawsuit by former security personnel

Getty Images

The NFL has been sued by former security representatives of the league who claim they were dismissed because of their ages.

The lawsuit, which was first detailed by The Blast, claims that nine former security officers were let go by the league after Cathy Lanier took over as the league’s new security chief. All nine plaintiffs were dismissed on July 20, 2017.

James Buckley, Edward L. Du Bois, III, Don Fuhrman, Johnny Smith, and Richard Welsh are all in their 70s with Rodney Davis, Mario Di Fonzo, Walter Martin and Mark Ninehouser are in their 60s. They were told the league was “moving in a different direction” despite each of them having served at least 11 years in their roles. All of their replacements were between 10 and 25 years younger.

“On her arrival at the NFL, Lanier let it be known that she was the new sheriff in town,” the complaint states, according to Rick Maese of the Washington Post. “Almost immediately, rumors swirled that Lanier was planning to fire [security representatives], creating an atmosphere of fear and foreboding. But that was precisely her intention. Ruling by fear and intimidation is Lanier’s ‘management’ style.”

The NFL told the newspaper that the allegations were bunk.

“The allegations in this case have no merit,” a league spokesman said. The challenged decisions were the result of a wide and objective selection process led by Cathy Lanier. Ms. Lanier is a highly respected NFL executive and former Washington D.C. police chief with demonstrated impeccable integrity and judgment. We will vigorously defend these claims.”

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $10 million.