Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 18, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
The NFL has been sued by former security representatives of the league who claim they were dismissed because of their ages.

The lawsuit, which was first detailed by The Blast, claims that nine former security officers were let go by the league after Cathy Lanier took over as the league’s new security chief. All nine plaintiffs were dismissed on July 20, 2017.

James Buckley, Edward L. Du Bois, III, Don Fuhrman, Johnny Smith, and Richard Welsh are all in their 70s with Rodney Davis, Mario Di Fonzo, Walter Martin and Mark Ninehouser are in their 60s. They were told the league was “moving in a different direction” despite each of them having served at least 11 years in their roles. All of their replacements were between 10 and 25 years younger.

On her arrival at the NFL, Lanier let it be known that she was the new sheriff in town,” the complaint states, according to Rick Maese of the Washington Post. “Almost immediately, rumors swirled that Lanier was planning to fire [security representatives], creating an atmosphere of fear and foreboding. But that was precisely her intention. Ruling by fear and intimidation is Lanier’s ‘management’ style.”

The NFL told the newspaper that the allegations were bunk.

“The allegations in this case have no merit,” a league spokesman said. The challenged decisions were the result of a wide and objective selection process led by Cathy Lanier. Ms. Lanier is a highly respected NFL executive and former Washington D.C. police chief with demonstrated impeccable integrity and judgment. We will vigorously defend these claims.”

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $10 million.

13 responses to “NFL hit with age discrimination lawsuit by former security personnel

  3. Security personnel in their 60’s & 70’s don’t really make anyone feel secure. I doubt they could run down and capture anyone that isn’t in a wheelchair.

  5. 65 year old security guard isn’t physically fit enough to stand at a gate and check credentials but a 65 year old ref is just fine keeping up with a 25 year old WR to ensure he doesn’t step out of bounds or drop the ball.

    Nice logic there NFL.

  6. Teal379 has a great point, but, NFL Security doesn’t provide Stadium Gate security, they are the investigative arm of NFL Headquarters. You know, the ones who have to check out every off-field incident and then have their investigations ignored by ol’ Roger while he does whatever he wants in the way of punishment. Depending on their job descriptions and whether or not they can perform those duties, they may have an excellent case against the NFL.

  7. If a company fires someone who is 65 and replaces them with someone who is 30, and does this repeatedly, then yes that looks like age discrimination.

    If you replace the 60-70 year old with someone who is 10-15 years younger, meaning 55-60, which is late middle age and not that far from retirement, I don’t see how thats age discrimination.

  8. Cops have an age limit cut off for entering the academy. You have to be over 35 to run for president. Sometimes she is a legal common sense factor. A stadium is also a great target for a psycho to cause mass injury. I would rather an age limit be implemented unless proven physically fit than have a ton of fail 70 years old there to protect me. Sorry but when it comes to security nowadays we need to be smart.

  9. It is most probably age discrimination. I would have no problem if they had the guards be required to pass minimum physical tests annually to retain their positions. That is not age discrimination and the way it should have been done. One man can’t pick up 20lbs at age 50 and another can at age 75!! Merit please. And from the article, I have seen people full of themselves like the female who came in guns blasting. And they don’t care about people. Only about themselves. Not a good leader.

  10. Thetruthis says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:19 am
    from the article, I have seen people full of themselves like the female who came in guns blasting. And they don’t care about people. Only about themselves. Not a good leader.
    ——————————————————
    Like Goodell. “How dare you ignore MY memo! I’ll show you who’s boss, I’ll slap you with fines and take draft picks over nonsense that every team does! That’ll teach you to ignore ME!”

  11. ShouldBuffaloStay says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:11 am
    Cops have an age limit cut off for entering the academy. You have to be over 35 to run for president. Sometimes she is a legal common sense factor. A stadium is also a great target for a psycho to cause mass injury. I would rather an age limit be implemented unless proven physically fit than have a ton of fail 70 years old there to protect me. Sorry but when it comes to security nowadays we need to be smart.
    ____________
    It is one thing NOT to hire for certain positions as a rule, but quite another to go in and just FIRE the people already performing without testing their performance levels.

  12. Again, NFL Security doesn’t guard the gates during games, that’s Stadium Security, the responsibility of Stadium operations. NFL Security is the investigative arm of NFL Headquarters, not your local mall cop.

  13. One of the 70 year olds “is an avid gym-goer and weightlifter, he has a second-degree black belt in Karate, a brown belt in Tai Kwon Do, and celebrated his 70th birthday by doing shoulder shrugs with 600 pounds.”

