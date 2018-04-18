Nick Martin taking his rehab from ankle surgery “one day at a time”

Getty Images

Texans center Nick Martin is making progress in his rehab from an ankle injury that required surgery in December. He is running again, though he wouldn’t put a timetable on his return.

“Honestly, just take it one day at a time,” Martin said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team website. “Right now, I’m doing the workouts, doing the meetings, trying to get mental and trying to get back.”

Martin had the same injury during training camp his rookie season, costing him all of 2016 after surgery. He started 14 games last season before injuring his ankle in a December 17 game against Jacksonville.

“Yeah, obviously I’ve been through this before,” Martin said. “Definitely easier the second time just from a mental standpoint. Also, we have great guys, Deshaun [Watson], J.J. [Watt] in there, too, rehabbing, making it competitive and keeping people going.”

A former second-round pick, Martin is hoping for better health this season.

“It really makes you appreciate just the game of football, going back to basics,” Martin said.