Packers get nine exclusive rights free agents under contract

The Packers could have a competition for the starting job at right guard this offseason and two of the players who would likely be taking part have officially signed contracts with the team.

Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick were both tendered as exclusive rights free agents and Tuesday’s transaction report from the NFL brought word that both of them have now signed those tenders. McCray, who also saw time at tackle, played in 13 games and made eight starts in 2017 while Patrick started two of the 12 games he appeared in last year.

The Packers had seven other exclusive rights free agents sign their tenders with the offseason program opening up this week. The group includes wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who has 35 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons, and backup quarterback Joe Callahan.

Defensive back Donatello Brown, wide receiver Michael Clark, running back Joe Kerridge, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive back Jermaine Whitehead round out the group.