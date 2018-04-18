Peyton Manning on turning down TV work: I don’t want to be a critic “at this point”

Getty Images

FOX and ESPN both were willing to pay Peyton Manning big money to spend one day a week working an NFL game. The former NFL MVP was the sexiest name available.

But Manning, speaking at a Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix earlier this week, said he wasn’t ready.

“I don’t want to be a critic at this point,” Manning said, via Jonathan Maze of Restaurant Business Magazine, before joking, “I still do too many commercials.”

FOX and ESPN were willing to spend $10 million per season for Manning, the Sporting News previously reported. The networks will leave the door open for Manning to change his mind, and Manning left at least a crack in the door by adding he’s not ready “at this point.”

For now, Manning, who turned 42 last month, will continue to speak at various events, do philanthropic work and spend time with his family. He remains one of the entertainment industry’s top free agents, as the team website called him.