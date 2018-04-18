Peyton Manning says he’s “a big fan” of Case Keenum

AP

The Broncos have had a hard time replacing Peyton Manning since he retired after the 2015 season.

Trevor Siemian has started 24 games the past two seasons, Paxton Lynch four and Brock Osweiler four. The Broncos went 14-18, missed the postseason both seasons.

That prompted the Broncos to sign Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million contract. Keenum took the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game last season.

The signing got the thumbs up from Manning, who was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

“I like Case Keenum,” Manning said, via Patrick Smyth, the team’s vice president of public relations. “I’m a big fan. What an exciting season he had last year in Minnesota. He’s really been a winner his whole life.”