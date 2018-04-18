Peyton Manning says he’s “a big fan” of Case Keenum

The Broncos have had a hard time replacing Peyton Manning since he retired after the 2015 season.

Trevor Siemian has started 24 games the past two seasons, Paxton Lynch four and Brock Osweiler four. The Broncos went 14-18, missed the postseason both seasons.

That prompted the Broncos to sign Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million contract. Keenum took the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game last season.

The signing got the thumbs up from Manning, who was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

“I like Case Keenum,” Manning said, via Patrick Smyth, the team’s vice president of public relations. “I’m a big fan. What an exciting season he had last year in Minnesota. He’s really been a winner his whole life.”

  1. He will always be appreciated in Minnesota. Best $2 million the Vikings ever spent. He is fearless and plays the position the way it should be played. He has physical limitations and misses plays downfield because he just can’t make those deep seam pattern throws. He also holds the ball to long some plays but has some of the best feet and pocket presence in the game. The Vikings offense needed to put their money on better arm talent to get to the next level. Thanks Case.

