Raiders working out Lamarr Houston today

The Raiders are fully committed to their past, beyond bringing their old coach back this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are working out veteran outside linebacker Lamarr Houston today.

He was their second-round pick in 2010, and played his first four seasons there before moving to the Bears in free agency 2014.

He battled injuries during his time in Chicago (two ACL tears), but came back and had five sacks in stints with the Bears and Texans last year.

The 30-year-old Houston could offer some pass-rush help, and the Raiders have never been ashamed to collect veterans.