Report: NFL moving kickoff times for night games slightly earlier

West Coast fans probably won’t like it, but most of those on the East Coast probably will.

The NFL will kickoff its night games slightly earlier this season, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Sunday Night Football will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET rather than 8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET rather than 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET rather than 8:25 p.m.

It should allow fans on the East Coast to get to bed at least a couple minutes earlier than in previous seasons.