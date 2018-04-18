Report: Saquon Barkley’s agents don’t want him to go to Cleveland

April 18, 2018
The Browns don’t exactly have a great track record of developing the players they choose in the NFL draft, and the people around one of this year’s top prospects would prefer for him not to be next.

That’s the word from a Sports Illustrated profile of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, which says that although Barkley is ready to compete wherever he goes, his agents would much rather see Barkley go second overall to the Giants than first overall to the Browns.

“His Roc Nation handlers, however, don’t want him to be taken No. 1,” Ben Baskin writes in SI. “They don’t want him in Cleveland. They want him to go second to the Giants and play in the media capital of the world. That’s where you can become the Face of the League. His manager even implored him to pull an Eli Manning and demand that the Browns not draft him. Barkley never considered the option.”

Given that the Browns have both the first and the fourth overall pick, there’s a decent chance they’ll end up taking Barkley. They’re fortunate that he’s not planning to follow his manager’s advice.

21 responses to “Report: Saquon Barkley’s agents don’t want him to go to Cleveland

  2. Don’t get the hype around this kid.

    Crumbles at the first point of contact playing against college kids. Gurley, Elliott, and Fournette were better prospects. Seriously just watch the tape.

  5. It’s mutual, Roc Nation. I’d rather have a Mayfield or Darnold at 1 and then Chubb at 4. I hope you guys get your wish.

  6. Glad he’s smart enough to do for himself and not for his agents. This is perhaps the flip side of the Richard Sherman argument. Sure, agents can negotiate better contracts. But agents can also be motivated more by money than by the best interests of their client.

    Agents and clients are both fortunate these interests align more often than not. But when they don’t, the player has to know what’s best for himself and act accordingly. Which might mean standing up to intense pressure from agents who will surely tell him ‘they know better.’

  7. And Cleveland shouldn’t want Barkley. No team should touch the guy until at least the 3rd round. He is average at best. Barkley’s rushing yards from last year in games under 100 yards, which was the majority:

    week 2 – 88 yards
    week 3 – 47 yeards
    week 5 – 56 yards
    week 6 – 75 yards
    week 8 – 44 yards
    week 9 – 63 yards
    week 10 – 35 yards
    week 12 – 77 yards

  11. Steelers will take him. Trade le’veon Bell and a 3rd rounder for the 4th overall pick. Then Cleveland with their cap space can sign Bell to the contract he wants.

  13. I don’t blame any player that says no to Cleveland. Some owners are just in it because the NFL is like an ATM and there are other owners who are in it because they actually love the game. It is not too difficult to see which one resides in Cleveland. This is where talent goes to die.

  14. Don’t worry kid, the Browns will take a QB as will the Jets.
    Maybe the Giants will take you. And you will get to play on a weak team with a QB who has declined. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Browns have a better record than the Giants over the next several years.

  16. NY may be in the largest media market, but who cares? He can be a star no matter where he goes. I don’t recall hearing much about the Jets and Giants this past year anyway, other than they stunk.

  17. i dont want him to go to cleveland. so when he isnt as good as hyped he cant blame it on being in cleveland. also, face of the league? how many giants or jets have been the face of the league. hell, the same amount of browns have been on the cover of madden as have giants.

  18. “Media capital of the world”
    “Face of the league”

    Says it all, doesn’t it? Does Roc Nation even know what football is?

  20. The question remains, what defenses did he see in weeks 1, 4, 7 and 11? Vewy telling I’m shuew

  21. When has a player for the New York Giants or Jets been the face of the League? I can think of two. Lawrence Taylor and Joe Namath. Just because they’re on a New York team doesn’t make them the face of the league.

