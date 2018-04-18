Report: Saquon Barkley’s agents don’t want him to go to Cleveland

Getty Images

The Browns don’t exactly have a great track record of developing the players they choose in the NFL draft, and the people around one of this year’s top prospects would prefer for him not to be next.

That’s the word from a Sports Illustrated profile of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, which says that although Barkley is ready to compete wherever he goes, his agents would much rather see Barkley go second overall to the Giants than first overall to the Browns.

“His Roc Nation handlers, however, don’t want him to be taken No. 1,” Ben Baskin writes in SI. “They don’t want him in Cleveland. They want him to go second to the Giants and play in the media capital of the world. That’s where you can become the Face of the League. His manager even implored him to pull an Eli Manning and demand that the Browns not draft him. Barkley never considered the option.”

Given that the Browns have both the first and the fourth overall pick, there’s a decent chance they’ll end up taking Barkley. They’re fortunate that he’s not planning to follow his manager’s advice.