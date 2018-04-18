Roc Nation disputes report that firm wants Saquon Barkley to avoid Cleveland

Getty Images

Few expect the Browns to take running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. If they do, his representation claims that it hasn’t encouraged Barkley to force a trade or otherwise refuse to report if the Browns make Barkley the pick.

“I can say on behalf of our entire team that we would be thrilled for Saquon to go to whichever team drafts him,” agent Kim Miale told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We know he will be a resounding success for any team fortunate enough to select him.”

Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated has written that the folks at Roc Nation want to steer Barkley toward the Giants, given the size of the market and the relative success of the team.

Barkley to the Browns could still happen, theoretically. It’s unlikely that Cleveland would take him with the first overall pick, but a one-two-three run on quarterbacks would leave Barkley on the board when the Browns pick again at No. 4.

Many believe that the Giants will take Barkley at No. 2, if he’s available, with quarterback Sam Darnold being the only player to disrupt the plan to put Barkley’s name on the card.

Roc Nation represents Browns coach Hue Jackson, which would make it awkward (to say the least) for the firm to be steering another client away from the team Jackson coaches.