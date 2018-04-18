Saints to re-sign Brandon Coleman

Getty Images

The Saints are re-signing receiver Brandon Coleman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He was a restricted free agent who the Saints declined to tender.

Coleman, 25, played in 16 games with six starts last season, making 23 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

He originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2014. Coleman spent most of that season on the practice squad before the Saints promoted him to the active roster December 26, 2014.

Coleman made the 53-player roster the past three seasons and played all 16 games each season. He has 79 career catches for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns.