Strahan, Bradshaw, Long to work Thursday night pregame for FOX

Getty Images

FOX still hasn’t announced who will be in the booth on Thursday Night Football this season, but it has announced who will be on the pregame set.

Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long will work the pregame show on Thursday nights, FOX announced today.

Those three will continue to work with Curt Menefee and Jimmy Johnson on FOX’s Sunday morning pregame show. That show is broadcast from Los Angeles, while the Thursday night show will air from New York.

Although FOX hasn’t said who its Thursday night broadcast team will be, the favorites appear to be Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews, the No. 1 Sunday team.