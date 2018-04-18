Tarik Cohen: I don’t feel like I’ve done anything yet

Getty Images

There weren’t many bright spots for the Bears during the 2017 season, but running back Tarik Cohen‘s play was among them.

Cohen became the first rookie in more than 50 years to score touchdowns as a runner, receiver, passer and punt returner and showed a versatility that has left many excited about the prospect of seeing Cohen in new head coach Matt Nagy’s offense this year.

Cohen is in that group, but he’s not getting ahead of himself thanks to the mix of last year’s results and this year’s expectations.

“I just have this attitude like I don’t really feel like I’ve done anything yet,” Cohen said, via ESPN.com. “I wasn’t in the Pro Bowl. I’m really not like a definite household name yet, so I feel like I have a lot more to prove. I didn’t have any 1,000-yard season in any phase of the game, so I feel like I have a lot more to do.”

The Bears have added weapons to their offense in free agency and could add others in the draft next week, but Cohen’s likely to get plenty of chances to prove himself regardless of who else is on hand come September.