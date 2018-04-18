Titans plan to exercise Marcus Mariota’s 2019 option

Getty Images

Teams have to make decisions about exercising options on their 2015 first-round picks by May 3 and some calls are easier than others.

One of the easiest is the one that the Titans have to make. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was their top pick that year as they tried to find a long-term answer at starting quarterback. Mariota’s had some ups and downs in his first three seasons, but the Titans made the playoffs last year and he’s shown enough signs of future success that keeping him for a fifth year likely didn’t require much contemplation.

General Manager Jon Robinson told Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone that the team plans to exercise the option. That option is guaranteed against injury only, although rescinding it would take a meltdown of epic proportions from Mariota during the 2018 season.

Once the option decision is formalized, the next question for the Titans and Mariota will be about a long-term extension that keeps him at the helm in Tennessee. With a new coaching staff in place and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur asking more of the quaeterback, we should have a better idea about what such a contract will look like come the end of the season.