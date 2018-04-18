Today’s the last day for pre-draft visits

Getty Images

After today, the top prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft can unpack their suitcases for a moment.

Today’s the final day players can travel to teams for pre-draft visits, and for some it’s the end of the long a grueling few weeks of travel.

To round up some of the highlights today, quarterback Sam Darnold is with the Jets and Josh Allen is visiting the Giants. The Cardinals are getting the last look at Baker Mayfield.

For some of them, particularly the top quarterbacks, it’s an arduous process of bouncing from city to city, meeting a blur of coaches and team officials and eating many expensive dinners.

Each team has the ability to bring in 30 players for visits, though not every team uses the full allotment. And since each team has, on average, seven draft picks, it’s easy to see that most of the visits are for vain or largely for the purposes of establishing a smokescreen.