Von Miller: Bradley Chubb looks like me and Khalil Mack put together

At the NFL Scouting Combine in March, North Carolina State edge rusher Bradley Chubb was asked to make a comparison between his game and that of current NFL players.

Chubb said he tries to “take Khalil Mack and Von Miller and put them into one person.” It was a pretty grand comparison to make given how successful those two players have been throughout their careers, but it’s not one that Miller finds to be much of a reach.

Miller was asked Tuesday about Chubb and the prospect of the Broncos drafting him next week.

“[Chubb] looks like Khalil Mack and Von Miller put together,” Miller said, via the Denver Post. “He is a great player. I would love to have him on my team. You don’t come across guys like that often.”

Chubb said last week that he had not visited the Broncos during the pre-draft process, although that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be the selection if he makes it through the first four picks and Denver stays put in the first round. If so, both Chubb and Miller think that the Broncos defense would have an elite talent on either side of formation.