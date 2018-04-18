Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Here’s a look at Bills players arriving at the team facility for offseason work.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore is a respected veteran, but he says he doesn’t need to be a vocal leader in Miami.

Matthew Slater says offseason workouts are a good time for team building in New England.

Jets coach Todd Bowles told players offseason workouts aren’t mandatory but are important.

Eric Weddle is recruiting Dez Bryant to Baltimore.

Former Bengals S David Fulcher is out as the head football coach at Cincinnati Christian University.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett doesn’t care if some people think Bradley Chubb is a better prospect this year than Garrett was last year.

The Steelers are looking at a potential first-round safety.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins disagrees with any player who has a problem with owner Bob McNair.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton has cut out fast food and lost weight.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says team leaders emerge on their own.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson will draft the best player available.

Von Miller would love another pass rusher in Denver.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones discusses his 25-pound weight loss.

Almost all mock drafts have the Raiders going defense in the first round.

Philip Rivers handles 70 pounds on the dumbbell incline press.

Cowboys players dispute Dez Bryant’s contention that there’s a locker room divide.

Giants WR Brandon Marshall says there’s no room for Dez Bryant.

Eagles DB Malcolm Jenkins thinks authorities in Houston are trying to make an example of his teammate Michael Bennett.

Ryan Kerrigan sees opportunity in the attrition to the defense in Washington.

Bears coach Matt Nagy wants to put the fun back in football.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford says he had no say in the decision to retain offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he has no say in anything other than playing quarterback.

The Vikings gave QB Kirk Cousins a huge contract, but what about retaining their own players?

Falcons LB Deion Jones thinks last year was a season to build on.

Could Panthers TE Greg Olsen ditch the field for the broadcast booth?

The Saints could be the destination for Dez Bryant.

Washington DT Vita Vea could be a fit for the Buccaneers.

New Cardinals coach Steve Wilks got a first look at his team.

The Rams hope Brandin Cooks is a better version of Sammy Watkins.

When the 49ers’ schedule is released, it will include the last Raiders-49ers game as Bay Area rivals.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is excited for the start of offseason work.