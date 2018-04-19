Ten teams get five prime-time games, including the 49ers

Getty Images

NFL schedule-makers apparently were impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers, who won their final five games of last season, will play five times in prime time.

The 49ers join the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Steelers and Seahawks with five prime-time games, according to NFL Research.

San Francisco travels to the Packers for a Monday night game on October 15, hosts the Rams in a Sunday night game October 21, host the Raiders in a Thursday night game November 1, hosts the Giants in a Monday night game November 12 and travels to the Seahawks for a Sunday night game on December 2.

Every team has at least one prime-time game, including the Browns, who host the Jets on September 20 in a Thursday night game.