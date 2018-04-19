49ers-Vikings in Week One battle of highly paid quarterbacks

Getty Images

Two quarterbacks who signed huge contracts this offseason will meet in Week One.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his 49ers will take on Kirk Cousins and his Vikings in Week One, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

That should be a fun matchup of two teams that think they’re going to be in contention in the NFC for years to come. The 49ers started last season 1-10 but then went 5-0 down the stretch after Garoppolo became their starter. The Vikings were in the NFC Championship Game last year but think they got even better when they added Cousins.

If the Vikings hand Garoppolo his first loss as an NFL starter, they’ll feel very good in Week One. And if Garoppolo improves his record to 8-0 as an NFL starting quarterback, he’ll do it earning his biggest win yet.