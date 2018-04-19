49ers-Vikings in Week One battle of highly paid quarterbacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Two quarterbacks who signed huge contracts this offseason will meet in Week One.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his 49ers will take on Kirk Cousins and his Vikings in Week One, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

That should be a fun matchup of two teams that think they’re going to be in contention in the NFC for years to come. The 49ers started last season 1-10 but then went 5-0 down the stretch after Garoppolo became their starter. The Vikings were in the NFC Championship Game last year but think they got even better when they added Cousins.

If the Vikings hand Garoppolo his first loss as an NFL starter, they’ll feel very good in Week One. And if Garoppolo improves his record to 8-0 as an NFL starting quarterback, he’ll do it earning his biggest win yet.

25 responses to “49ers-Vikings in Week One battle of highly paid quarterbacks

  4. Jimmy G will get Zimmered. Almost feel bad for him but he’ll bounce back vs the other NFC North teams, so keep your chin up after starting 0-1…

  5. I guess that 38-7 drubbing we took eliminated our chance of playing the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles in week 1. How quickly we’ve declined!!

  6. allight59 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm
    Jimmy G will get Zimmered. Almost feel bad for him but he’ll bounce back vs the other NFC North teams, so keep your chin up after starting 0-1

    That “Zimmered” defense sure look awesome in the NFC championship, didn’t it?

  7. Should be a good game — it will be fun to see Garopollo running around for his life in person.

  8. allight59 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm
    Jimmy G will get Zimmered. Almost feel bad for him but he’ll bounce back vs the other NFC North teams, so keep your chin up after starting 0-1…
    =========================================================================================
    In the same way that back-up Nick Foles got “Zimmered” in the NFCCG?

    Let the Zimmering begin!

  11. With no championship of any sort on the line, no doubt the Vikings will look like world-beaters

  18. One bad game on defense and these basement DC’s think they know everything. It will be the Vikings Fan’s pleasure to call you out after your wrong like we have so many times over the past few years.

    #Skol
    #Everyone’sJealous

  21. For the love of God tell me this isn’t the second game on MNF.

    Oh, and trust me, you don’t want to play a pissed off Zimmer defense that’s been looking at that film all offseason.

  22. minneanderthals says:

    Then you’ve got going .500 (tops) in the division…that’s 4 losses already.
    #########

    Says the guy who’s team was swept by both the Vikings and the Lions last year…

    I’ll do the math for you – that’s .333 in the division for your Packers.

  23. Film is out on Garoppolo and defensive coaches have had time to study him, just like a pitcher who a batter faces for the second and third time.

    Jimmy G would have taken over for Brady if he was that good.

  25. nhpats says:
    April 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm
    Jimmy will light up the porous Vikings defense that was exposed in last season’s playoffs….

    /////////////////

    Pretty sure the pats D was exposed a little more in the SB

