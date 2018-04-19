AFC finalists in Jacksonville get only one guaranteed prime-time game

The league office apparently doesn’t think much of the Jaguars.

The AFC finalists, a team that came within a whisker of making it to the Super Bowl, has secured only one guaranteed prime-time game in 2018. It comes in Week 14 on a Thursday night against the Titans in Nashville.

The Jaguars also are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday night in Week 11, but that’s the first full-blown flexible-scheduling weekend. If the Jaguars underperform during the first half of the season, the Jaguars could find themselves flexed right out of a prime-time home game.

Even if they aren’t, the Jaguars have gotten the short end of the scheduling straw. The other conference finalists — the Patriots, Vikings, and Eagles — have five, four, and five prime-time games, respectively. The 49ers, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, also have five.

Last year, the Dolphins had four prime-time games after ending an eight-year playoff drought and making a one-game postseason exit.

Whether the league believes the market is too small, the team isn’t sexy enough, and/or the following hasn’t grown to the kind of size that will bring major eyeballs to the TV, the schedule doesn’t reflect what the Jaguars did last year, or what they could do this year.

Of course, the schedule as constructed actually helps them. Coaches prefer fewer prime-time games, in order to have a consistent routine. The Jaguars have no Monday night games, which means they won’t be faced with a short week (other than the one that comes with their Thursday game).

The Jags also benefit from the boost that comes from the perception of disrespect. They can play that card to get a chip on the team’s shoulder, while also enjoying the reduced distraction of playing a bunch of prime-time games. All in all, it’s a win-win for a team that needed only one more win last year to get to its first ever Super Bowl.

  1. Every Millenials 2nd favorite team is the jags cuz we were young when tbey joined the league and it was exciting. Everyone wants to watch the jags and yet they give us the Jets…

  4. @minnesotablizzard, the Panthers came in the same year, Cleveland and Houston weren’t far behind. Why Jacksonville? Because they won last year?

    You’re right, “millennials.” 😂

  5. This really is a joke. Playoff teams like the Jags and Bills get 1 prime time game. Meanwhile, the 5-11 New Jersey Jesters get 3 prime time games (season opener MNF, TNF game, and they play a Saturday game either at 4 or 8 pm eastern). The NFL must be STOKED to see two non-playoff teams (Lions and Jesters) to start the season on MNF. Then, they get the juggernaut matchup between the Browns and Jesters week 3 on TNF. Finally, a Week 15, when they are probably way out of the playoffs, they get another NFL Network game against the Texans. This really is a joke.

  6. They certainly did well last year, and by the end of the year their fan base woke up and paid a little attention for a change. But they need to show some sustained matket before the NFL is going to give them too many prime time slots. Its a business.

  10. I think the Jaguars are one of the must see teams. They’re built the right way. They have so many defensive studs, and a great young QB. The NFL blew it big time on this one. Blake Bortles is a high ceiling guy that relies on a great defense to be affective. Well, they finally put a great defense together, which takes the pressure off Bortles. Last year wasn’t a fluke. Live and learn NFL. I think I’ll get the Sunday Ticket again, just to see Jax.

  12. The 49ers won five real games and one against the Rams JV squad, but somehow landed five primetime games as well.

  13. GoBills87, maybe the Bills should have shown up during their primetime game against the Jets last season if they wanted more. The Jaguars also lost to those “Jesters.”

  15. “charliecharger says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I think the Jaguars are one of the must see teams. They’re built the right way. They have so many defensive studs, and a great young QB”

    Cody Kessler?

