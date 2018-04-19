All Week 17 games again are division games, with six division games in Week 16

Getty Images

The NFL has somehow managed to turn the release of the schedule into a big deal. Every team already knows who it plays; it’s just a matter of when.

Still, everyone seems excited when it becomes official.

The league already has announced the dates of its international games. Various other games are starting to leak.

According to various reports, the Jets and Lions are one of the Week 1 Monday night games; the Saints will host the Falcons on Thanksgiving night; and the Jets will face the Browns on Thursday night in Week 3. (Does anyone not a Jets fan want to see the Jets on prime time that much? Asking for a friend.)

One thing we know for certain is schedule-makers have made sure that all Week 17 games are division games. A league source confirmed that for the ninth consecutive season the regular season ends with division matchups.

Week 16 will feature six division games.

Last season, three playoff spots and a division title — the NFC South — were decided on the final day of the season.