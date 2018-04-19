Bears sign Marlon Brown

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marlon Brown took part in this week’s Bears minicamp as a tryout player and he did well enough to stick around a while longer.

Brown’s agents announced on Twitter that their client has signed a contract with the Bears.

Brown broke into the NFL with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and caught 49 passes for 524 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. He spent the next two seasons with Baltimore as well, catching 38 passes for 367 yards, and then moved on to Denver in 2016. A back injury kept him from playing in the regular season and he was out of the league last year after being dropped by the Broncos as they made their way to 53 players.

Brown joins Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel as new additions to the wideout group in Chicago, although his spot on the roster is less secure than those bigger-ticket acquisitions.