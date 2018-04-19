Broncos at Raiders is Christmas Eve game

Getty Images

The NFL won’t have any Christmas Day games this season since Christmas falls on a Tuesday, but they do have a Christmas Eve game.

The Monday night game in Week 16 is a dandy.

The Raiders will host the Broncos, which should draw a lot of eyes with Jon Gruden’s team playing on Monday Night Football. The Raiders also open the season with a Monday night game, hosting the Rams.

The schedule release confirmed what we already knew about Thanksgiving:

The Lions host the Bears in the early Thanksgiving Day game, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys host Washington in the late afternoon Thanksgiving Day game, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Saints host the Falcons in the Thanksgiving night game, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.