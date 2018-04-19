Broncos, Bears expected to hold joint practices this summer

Getty Images

The NFL will announce what hasn’t been leaked from the regular season schedule on Thursday night, but they’ve already revealed the preseason schedule and that gives teams a chance to work on scheduling joint practices this summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears and Broncos have done just that. They are set to play each other in Denver during the second full week of preseason action and Rapoport reports the Bears will practice with the Broncos before that game.

The two teams opened the preseason slate against each other last year and are not scheduled to play each other during the regular season in 2018. They last met in a regular season game during the 2015 season and the Broncos won 17-15 in Chicago behind a pair of Brock Osweiler touchdown passes.

The Bears were coached by former Broncos coach John Fox in that game, but it will be first-year head coach Matt Nagy leading the team in this summer’s practices.