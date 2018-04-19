Broncos undecided about Shane Ray’s 2019 option

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway held a pre-draft press conference on Thursday that was light on news about the team’s draft plans outside of a vow to take the best player available at No. 5 unless they trade into a different pick.

Elway did provide an update about a current member of the roster, however. He said that the team has not made a decision about exercising its 2019 option on linebacker Shane Ray‘s contract.

Ray missed the first half of last season with a wrist injury and returned to record 16 tackles and a sack in eight games. The 2015 first-round pick had 12 sacks in his first two seasons.

The Broncos have until May 3 to pick up the option, which is guaranteed for injury only and can be otherwise rescinded. The timing allows the Broncos to wait to see how the draft plays out before making any commitment to Ray. The linebacker would be set to make around $9 million if the option is exercised.