Cardinals may look to rookies earlier under Steve Wilks

AP

The Cardinals made a coaching change this offseason when they hired Steve Wilks after Bruce Arians retired as their head coach and one difference between the two men is coming to light with the draft a week away.

During Arians’ five years in Arizona, there were not many rookies who saw significant playing time early in their rookie seasons. Rookies sat, watched and learned before seeing their usage go up over time, but Wilks appeared to signal a different course in a Wednesday press conference.

“I’ve been in situations in the past where we’ve taken fifth-, sixth-round guys, free-agent guys, and they’ve come in and performed for us and performed well,” Wilks said, via AZCentral.com. “The biggest thing is making sure we get the right guy, with the right traits and most importantly, I think I have a coaching staff that No. 1 are great teachers, outstanding communicators and guys that can develop players. That’s what this league is all about in my opinion. We know what we’re going to get in the first and second round. The bells and whistles. But I think this staff, this scouting department, the personnel and these coaches have done a tremendous job in trying to find some of those down-the-line guys that we’ve identified already that we feel like can come in and really contribute this year.”

There’s been plenty of talk about the Cardinals drafting a quarterback who likely wouldn’t play right away, but wide receiver and cornerback are a couple of spots where the team seems to have space for newcomers to make their mark.