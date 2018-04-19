Cardinals sign cornerback Marcus Williams

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed cornerback Marcus Williams to a one-year contract.

Williams, 27, bounced between the Texans and the Jets in his first four NFL seasons. He started his career in Houston in 2014. The Texans cut him out of the preseason but signed him to the practice squad.

When Houston cut him from the practice, the Jets signed Williams to theirs.

He played 34 games with the Jets from 2014-2017.

Williams landed back in Houston last season after the Jets cut him, and he played 10 games with the Texans.

For his career, Williams has 10 interceptions, 20 passes defensed, 107 tackles (92 solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.