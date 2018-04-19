Chiefs, Rams get last bye weeks in Week 12

Posted by Charean Williams on April 19, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
Bye weeks start in Week 4 and finish in Week 12. Carolina and Washington drew the earliest byes, and the Chiefs and Rams have the latest.

Bye weeks

Week 4: Carolina, Washington

Week 5: Chicago, Tampa Bay

Week 6: Detroit, New Orleans

Week 7: Green Bay, Oakland, Seattle, Pittsburgh

Week 8: LA Chargers, Dallas, Atlanta, Tennessee

Week 9: Cincinnati, Arizona, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, NY Giants, Jacksonville

Week 10: Denver, Baltimore, Houston, Minnesota

Week 11: San Francisco, Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, NY Jets, New England

Week 12: Kansas City, LA Rams