Chiefs-Rams to play in Mexico City on MNF in November

Getty Images

While the full schedule release is set to be announced Thursday night, at least one game of the NFL calendar was announced late Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Monday Night Football on November 19. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.

It had been known since January that the two teams would meet at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City at some point during the season.

The game will mark the second time the Chiefs have played a game in Mexico. They played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game in Monterrey in 1996. It will be the fourth regular season NFL game played in Mexico City and third straight season the league has ventured south of the border.