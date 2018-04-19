Dak Prescott drops some weight, since he’s “getting older”

Getty Images

Most smart players realize the longer they’re in the league, the better they have to take care of their body. Some figure it out sooner than most.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he’s lost 10 pounds since the end of the season, though he hardly seemed heavy to begin with.

“I’m getting older,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I figure I better fix my diet now. I guess I’ve dropped a few pounds, but it’s more about not eating the fast food, being 22 and realizing my metabolism is going to slow down.”

Yeah, he’s not 22 anymore. He’s all of 24.

He said he actually figures he’ll gain a few to stay between 230 and 235 during the season, and that he wasn’t necessarily trying to do it with any changes to the Cowboys offense in mind.

Of course, that offense just dropped 220 pounds worth of Dez Bryant, so there’s going to be a heavier burden on Prescott this year anyway. Thankfully age and wisdom has helped him to realize that.