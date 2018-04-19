Dates of international games announced

Many of the 256 combinations of known-opponent/date which will be formally announced tonight at 8 p.m. will leak out ahead of time.

The league went ahead and spilled the beans on three more this morning.

The NFL announced the dates for the four international matchups.

The Seahawks will play the Raiders on Oct. 14 at the new Totttenham Hotspur stadium, the first NFL game at the brand new venue, which the league offered input and a little money for the construction of.

The Titans will play the Chargers at Wembley on Oct. 21, and the Eagles will play the Jaguars at Wembley on Oct. 28.

Coupled with the Nov. 19 Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City, the four international dates are now set.

13 responses to “Dates of international games announced

  6. Surprised South American’s team – the Cowboys weren’t selected for the Mexico City Game

  7. When are the Packers ever going to be scheduled for an overseas game? Is it because the NFL is worried about exposing their obnoxious fans to another country?

  8. Here we go…..Even with declining ratings in the US and the Jets opening on MNF, the NFL is hellbent on international expansion.

    The Jags will be moving to London very soon, folks.

    Buffalo to Beijing.

    Don’t laugh. Money talks. And, we know about the greed with these owners and Goodell.

    They’ll do anything to get the result they desire, including lying and cheating the NFL fan to get there.

  10. They need to stop this crap. The international fans of the NFL are far and few between , and it’s wholesale unfair to the season ticket holders of the ‘home’ teams .

  11. Hahahahaha the Chargers game is one of those 930 AM games. Except in LA (where they already struggle with ratings) it will be 630 AM.

    Get ready for the lowest ratings in a home market in NFL history. Oh and a 0.0 in San Diego.

  12. I am going brought my season tix months ago. Wasn’t taking a chance on not getting Eagles tix. Week in London with 2 NFL games, nice vacation.

  13. “the first NFL game at the brand new venue, which the league offered input and a little money for the construction of.”

    I don’t mind the overseas games and know I am in the minority in that.

    However the fact that the league has money to spend on helping build a stadium in the UK while they are extorting taxpayers for billion dollar palaces here is beyond disgusting. No city in the US should ever give he league a dime towards a stadium ever again.

