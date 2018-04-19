Dates of international games announced

Getty Images

Many of the 256 combinations of known-opponent/date which will be formally announced tonight at 8 p.m. will leak out ahead of time.

The league went ahead and spilled the beans on three more this morning.

The NFL announced the dates for the four international matchups.

The Seahawks will play the Raiders on Oct. 14 at the new Totttenham Hotspur stadium, the first NFL game at the brand new venue, which the league offered input and a little money for the construction of.

The Titans will play the Chargers at Wembley on Oct. 21, and the Eagles will play the Jaguars at Wembley on Oct. 28.

Coupled with the Nov. 19 Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City, the four international dates are now set.