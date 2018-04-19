Derrius Guice confirms multiple discussions with NFL Security

Getty Images

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice made waves in the aftermath of the Scouting Combine, when he said that he’d been asked by a team whether he likes men, and whether his mother is a prostitute. The NFL has investigated the incident; PFT has reported that the league is expected to conclude that these questions were not posed to him by any team.

In a recent appearance on the PFT PM podcast, Guice addressed the question of whether he was indeed asked those questions at the Combine.

“To be honest, I’m not offended by it,” Guice said. “I don’t really care. I’m just focused on football. The draft is next week and that’s all I’m really focused on right now.”

I had to press him a little bit on this, given the significance of the issue and the possibility that he misspoke in some way, or otherwise didn’t accurately explain what happened when disclosing the situation on SiriusXM NFL Radio. It’s important, I told him, to clear up any remaining issues.

“I cleared those up when I talked to security guys,” Guice said. “That’s all that matters. I don’t care who on the outside thinks this and that. I cleared it up with the guys that I needed to clear it up with.”

He thereafter confirmed that the “security guys” were NFL Security guys, that he spoke with them “a few times,” and that the matter as far as he is concerned is over.

“My phone isn’t ringing about it anymore,” Guice said.

As PFT previously has explained, the NFL has found inconsistencies in Guice’s version of the events. The fact that he has spoken to NFL Security multiple times about something that should be fairly simply and straightforward suggests that it has been anything but that as the league tries to get to the bottom of things.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league is still trying to get to the bottom of things, conducting interviews and seeking records and other materials from teams. The expectation remains that, ultimately, the league will not find that any team posed those questions to Guice.